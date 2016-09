22:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Donald Trump sends personal letter to Peres American Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump joined the voices wishing former President Shimon Peres a speedy recovery after his stroke. In his letter, Trump praised Peres as "one of the last of the generation of leaders who fought for the right of the Jewish nation to shape its future [...]"



