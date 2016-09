21:49 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Pope sends best wishes to Peres Pope Francis sent his wishes for a speedy recovery to former President Shimon Peres. Peres is currently in "serious but stable" condition after his stroke earlier this week.



