21:39 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Israel Electric Company to fire hundreds by year's end After months of negotiations with the worker's union, the Israeli Electric Company is to downgrade its manpower by 10% over the course of three years, making way for new workers.



