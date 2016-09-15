US Democratic presidential nominee Hilary Clinton is returning today (Thursday) to the campaign trail after three days of rest following her collapse at a 9/11 commemoration event.
Clinton said she was "doing great."
News BriefsElul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16
Hilary's back on the campaign trail
