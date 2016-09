19:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Dichter calls out Barak In light of Ehud Barak's recent criticisms of the new Israel-US agreement for defense aid, MK Avi Dichter (Likud) said, "I don't recall any dramatic successes that Ehud Barak had in previous negotiations."



