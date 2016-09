18:34 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 2016 race in dead heat as controversies weigh down Clinton Read more



Clinton's 'deplorables' comment, concealment of pneumonia, ongoing email woes cut Democrat's once formidable lead to virtual tie. ► ◄ Last Briefs