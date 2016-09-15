Terrorists threw rocks at a bus near the Tekoa Junction in Gush Etzion a short while ago (Thursday).
Judea and Samaria Hatzala rescue forces said that there were no injuries. A search is being undertaken in the area to find the terrorists.
Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16
Terrorists throw rocks at bus in Gush Etzion
