17:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Russia: Assad forces withdrawing from Aleppo A senior Russian official said that forces of the Assad regime started their retreat from the area of Aleppo in Syria. This is in accordance with the requirements imposed on Assad as a result of the recent ceasefire agreement.



