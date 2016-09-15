17:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 IDF presents government with large-scale war scenario IDF officials presented the political-security cabinet with a potential scenario for Israel's next war. According to the scenario, at least 10,000 direct hits of rockets could be shot at Israeli buildings, and 350 people could be killed.



