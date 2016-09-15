IDF officials presented the political-security cabinet with a potential scenario for Israel's next war. According to the scenario, at least 10,000 direct hits of rockets could be shot at Israeli buildings, and 350 people could be killed.
Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16
IDF presents government with large-scale war scenario
