Rescue forces successfully contacted three youth who had gone missing in the area of Nahal Og in the Judean Desert.
One of the boys is suffering from dehydration. Medics rushed to the boys' location.
News BriefsElul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16
Rescue forces successfully contact lost boys in desert
