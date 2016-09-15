IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16

Arab who tried to infiltrate Israel from Gaza arrested

An Arab from Gaza who crossed the security fence along the Gaza border in the Eshkol region was arrested this morning.

IDF forces passed the suspect to investigators for questioning. The suspect was unarmed.



