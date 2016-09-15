An Arab from Gaza who crossed the security fence along the Gaza border in the Eshkol region was arrested this morning.
IDF forces passed the suspect to investigators for questioning. The suspect was unarmed.
|
16:50
Reported
News BriefsElul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16
Arab who tried to infiltrate Israel from Gaza arrested
An Arab from Gaza who crossed the security fence along the Gaza border in the Eshkol region was arrested this morning.
IDF forces passed the suspect to investigators for questioning. The suspect was unarmed.
Last Briefs