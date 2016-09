15:30 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Driver sentenced for accident which killed 7 in family The Ashdod magistrate court sentenced driver Yaakov Yeshurun to 21 months in prison for negligence, after an accident in 2010 which led to the deaths of 7 of the same family for whom he was the driver. He was also sentenced to an additional conditional six months in prison, and his driver's license was revoked for 18 years.



