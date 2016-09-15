Knesset Speaker offers Israel's help with absorption

Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein told the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Thursday afternoon, that Israel would be happy to contribute its experience in absorbing immigration to other countries.

Noting the number of first-generation immigrants in the Knesset and the cabinet, including immigrationa and absorption ministers, Edelstein said Israel helped new immigrants with learning Hebrew and subsidies for housing and setting up businesses. He said a good environment had to be created for immigrants, including tolerance, while fighting terror.