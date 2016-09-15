Russian military: US 'not fulfilling' Syria agreement

Russia accused Washington on Thursday of failing to meet its obligations under the Syria ceasefire agreement, while criticizing US officials for voicing scepticism over cooperation with Moscow, according to Agence France Presse. Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov slammed the US for what he called "rhetorical fog" intended "to hide the fact that it is not fulfilling its part of the obligations."

In a statement, he defined the US role as "first and foremost to separate 'moderate opposition' groups from terrorists". The statement continued, "As of the third day (of the truce), only the Syrian army is observing the regime of silence. At the same time, the 'moderate opposition' led by the US is increasing the amount of attacks on residential districts." Konashenkov insisted, "Russia has respected its obligations to fulfil the ceasefire

regime in Syria from the first minute."