Heavy congestion was reported, Thursday afternoon at the Az-Za'im and Hizme checkpoints into Jerusalem, according to nrg.
Police and military forces have been deployed in response to a security alert.
News BriefsElul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16
Security alert clogs Hizme and Az-Za'im checkpoints
