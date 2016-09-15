IsraelNationalNews.com

Security alert clogs Hizme and Az-Za'im checkpoints

Heavy congestion was reported, Thursday afternoon at the Az-Za'im and Hizme checkpoints into Jerusalem, according to nrg.

Police and military forces have been deployed in response to a security alert.



