Report: Russia OKs Syria firing at Israeli aircraft

Arab media report that Russia responded positively, this week, to the Syrian government's notice that it intended to use its anti-aircraft defenses against Israel, according to nrg.

Israel has retaliated against Syrian positions for missile strikes on the Golan, attributed to spillover from the Syrian civil war. Syrian sources said Moscow asked Damascus to send a message to Israel that "the Syrian theater is not a playground." The sources added, "Russia wants to end the war, so it will not allow a reality in which Israel arms rebel organizations, to continue the armed conflict in Syria for many years."