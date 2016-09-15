Deri: We won't oppose a Lapid government

Chairman Aryeh Deri of the Sephardic haredi-religious Shas party said, Thursday, that the party would not opposed joining a government headed by Chairman Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party, despite its stance on certain issues affecting the haredi community. Yesh Atid topped Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's Likud party in a recent poll.

Interviewed by Kol Yisrael government radio, Deri asked if it was possible for Lapid to build a coalition without Shas. He said in case there were elections soon, Shas would recommend Netanyahu for prime minister.