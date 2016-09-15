Israel to France: Coordinate or be quiet on demolition

The Foreign Ministry said, Thursday, that its French counterpart was mistaken when it criticized Israel for demolishing illegally-built structures in the Khirbeth Al-Akaba in Area C of Judea and Samaria. A ministry statement said, "France, like other European countries, is obligated to coordinate construction in Area C with Israel. By not doing so, it cannot complain about Israel demolishing illegal structure whose construction was not coordinated with it." The statement noted Israel control over civil matters in Area C.

The statement concluded, "Israel expects the international community to help only legal construction and not lend a hand to illegal provocations, whose sole objective is of creating facts on the ground, in violation of signed agreements between Israel and the Palestinians."