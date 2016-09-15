Report: Leading Hebrew U programs never recognized

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has never received approval from the Council for Higher Education to grant degrees in the philosophy, economics and political science track - one of the flagship programs of the university, according to a Thursday morning report by Israel Defense Forces Radio.

Many senior figures in the economy and the civil service have studied in the progam over the years. The school responded by saying that "An application has been filed in coordination with the Council for approval of the program in a new format, and approval is expected to be provided in the near future."