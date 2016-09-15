Yechimovich: US aid reduced because of PM's arrogance

Member of Knesset Shelley Yechimovich (Labor) said, Thursday, "Those who say that aid from the United States was not harmed as a result of the conduct of the prime minister - know very well that this is far from the truth."

Referring to Binyamin Netanyahu's attempts to get more than the $38 billion just agreed upon for the next 10 years, the former opposition leader said, "The Prime Minister himself told the defense establishment that aid in the amount of five billion dollars a year was expected, of which 3.8 billion was finally left, a direct result of his arrogant and aggressive behavior opposite the American government - ignoring explicit messages, and [due to] campaign considerations."