Knesset Speaker to address European Council assembly

Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein is off to Strasbourg, France, Thursday, as one of 50 heads of parliaments to address the bienneial Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

His speech to an estimated 350 delegates "will focus on the challenges facing Israel and other immigrant-absorbing countries, with an emphasis on the importance of integrating immigrants into society as a means of limiting the propagation of extremist doctrines within immigrant populations," according to the Knesset website.