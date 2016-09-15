Ehud Barak slams PM in Washington Post

Former prime minister Ehud Barak has taken his criticism of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to the Washington Post. Referrring to the new agreement on US military aid to Israel in a Wednesday opinion piece entitled, "Netanyahu’s reckless conduct endangers Israel," Barak wrote, "The damage produced by Netanyahu’s irresponsible management of the relations with the White House is now fully manifest. Israel will receive $3.8 billion a year — an important contribution to our security but far less than what could have been obtained before the prime minister chose to blatantly interfere with U.S. politics."

Barak also wrote, "Likewise at home, Netanyahu has consistently nourished fear of existential threats and unleashed ghosts of enemies from within, when domestic realities called for unity and confidence and regional developments required a sober assessment and steady hand.

"The Middle East is a tough neighborhood. Hezbollah, Hamas, the Islamic State and a more potent Iran are not imaginary adversaries. Yet as a former prime minister, defense minister and Israel Defense Forces chief of staff, I state unequivocally: While never to be taken lightly, none of these forces constitutes an existential threat."