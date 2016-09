09:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 PA media: Israel hit 5 Hamas targets Israel hit five Hamas targets, Wednesday evening, in retaliation for a missile strike on the Eshkol region. Citing the Palestinian Authority's Ma'an News Agency, Walla! reports the targets included positions in Beit Lahiya and the Saja'ia section of Gaza City.



