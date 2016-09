08:49 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Former coroner: Azaria's shot didn't kill the terrorist Professor Yehuda Hiss, Israel's former chief forensic pathologist, is expected to tell the manslaughter trial of soldier Elor Azaria, Thursday, that his shot to the head of a wounded terrorist was not responsible for the terrorist's death. Hiss's written medical opinion says the terrorist's earlier wounds were responsible. Read more



