A 35-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured in the collision of a car and a bus during the predawn hours of Thursday morning on Yehuda Halevi Street at the corner of Massada in Be'er Sheva'.

The dead man was a passenger in the car. The driver of the car and the driver of the bus were the seriously-injured people. A preliminary investigation indicates the occupants of the car were fleeing from police, following a break-in.