07:49 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Peres slightly better The manager of the Sheba-Tel Hashomer Hospital near Tel Aviv said, Thursday morning, that former prime minister Shim'on Peres has improved slightly but his condition is still serious but stable.



