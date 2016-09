07:45 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16 Guatemalan authorities raid fringe 'Lev Tahor' sect Read more



Police in Guatemala raid the compound of the extreme Lev Tahor sect after suspicions of child abuse. The sect had left Canada for similar reasons.