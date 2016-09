Anti-Semitic incidents in France have decreased by 64 percent in the first half of 2016 compared to a year ago, a French official said Wednesday, according to JTA.

Gilles Clavreul, France’s interministerial delegate for the fight against racism and anti-Semitism, said that the drop began in June 2015 and continued into the first seven months of this year over the corresponding period of 2015.