  Elul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16

Florida police arrest suspect in arson at Orlando shooter's mosque

A man has been arrested in the arson attack at a mosque in Fort Pierce, Florida, authorities said Wednesday.

Joseph Schreiber, 32, was arrested in the attack on the mosque, which had been attended by Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen.



