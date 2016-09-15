A man has been arrested in the arson attack at a mosque in Fort Pierce, Florida, authorities said Wednesday.
Joseph Schreiber, 32, was arrested in the attack on the mosque, which had been attended by Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen.
News BriefsElul 12, 5776 , 15/09/16
Florida police arrest suspect in arson at Orlando shooter's mosque
