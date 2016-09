The UN Watch organization has called out the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for his "double standards" in coming out against Israel.

Earlier this week, UN rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein of Jordan accused Israel of acting like Iran, Syria and North Korea by having “a long record of refusing to cooperate" with UN Human Rights Council inquiries and investigative mandates. He was referring, apparently, to incidents that Israel believed were being handled with unfair bias against it.