Trump adviser: He won't force a peace solution on Israel

David Friedman, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s adviser on Israel affairs, said on Wednesday that if Trump is elected president, he will not try to force a solution on Israel with regards to its conflict with the Palestinian Authority (PA).

“He’s not for or against, per se, a two-state solution,” Friedman told Channel 10 News’s Tamar Ish Shalom in an interview. “What he’s for is respecting the independence of the Israeli government and their democratically elected leadership to reach, without pressure from the United States, their own vision of how the Israelis and the Palestinians should live side by side.”