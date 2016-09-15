News Briefs

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon, who was involved in the talks on an agreement with the United States on military assistance, said on Wednesday evening that "the aid agreement signed today is the result of many months of work by teams from the two countries, the Defense Ministry and the Pentagon – and who deserve much appreciation for their efforts.”

"This agreement has huge significance to strengthening the security of the State of Israel and to strengthening the security of its citizens," added Ya'alon.