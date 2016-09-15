23:53 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Gaza rocket explodes in southern Israel A rocket fired by Gaza terrorists exploded on Wednesday evening in southern Israel. The IDF said that the rocket exploded in an open area of the Eshkol Regional Council. There were no physical injuries or damages. Read more



