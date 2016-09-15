Clinton on MoU: America’s commitment to Israel’s security is rock-solid and unwavering

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Israel.

“America’s commitment to Israel’s security must always remain rock-solid and unwavering. That’s why Senator Kaine and I applaud the agreement on a new memorandum of understanding regarding American security assistance to Israel, and congratulate Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Obama on this important diplomatic achievement,” she said.

“The agreement will help solidify and chart a course for the U.S.-Israeli defense relationship in the 21st century as we face a range of common challenges, from Iran’s destabilizing activities to the threats from ISIS and radical jihadism, and efforts to delegitimize Israel on the world stage.”