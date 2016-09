22:04 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Reform Movement petitions for legal action against Tzfat rabbi Read more



The Reform Movement presented an appeal to the Supreme Court, demanding that legal action be taken against the rabbi of Tzfat as the movemen ► ◄ Last Briefs