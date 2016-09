14:49 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Terrorist who murdered soldier Almog Shiloni gets life The district court of Tel Aviv sentenced today (Wednesday) terrorist Nur A-Din, who murdered soldier Almog Shiloni at South Tel Aviv's "Hagganah" train station in 2014, to life imprisonment.



► ◄ Last Briefs