A bus hit an 18-year-old youth riding an electric bicycle in Holon. The youth's status is defined as "serious;" he is suffering from head injuries.
Paramedics at the scene rushed the youth to Ichilov Hospital.
|
14:21
Reported
News BriefsElul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16
18-year-old youth seriously injured by bus in Holon
