IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
14:21
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16

18-year-old youth seriously injured by bus in Holon

A bus hit an 18-year-old youth riding an electric bicycle in Holon. The youth's status is defined as "serious;" he is suffering from head injuries.

Paramedics at the scene rushed the youth to Ichilov Hospital.



Last Briefs