14:01 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Bill Clinton and Tony Blair wish Peres well Former US President Bill Clinton's office called to convey words of encouragement from Clinton to Peres' family after the latter's stroke. Former Prime Minister of Britain Tony Blair also called to wish well, Maariv reported.



