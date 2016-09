After 43 years, the defense ministry has ruled to award a soldier thousands of shekels for damage he incurred from the Yom Kippur War of 1973. The soldier will be recognized as "30% handicapped," Kol Yisrael reported.

Although the soldier's brother, attorney Shai Rubin, hailed the decision as precedent-setting, he also indicated plans to appeal the percentage of handicap acknowledged in his brother's status, according to Kol Yisrael.