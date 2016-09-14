13:07 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 US pressures to forbid TV broadcasts on the internet Army Radio reported that the US is pressuring Israel to cancel the reform whereby Israeli TV stations would be able to also broadcast via the internet, on grounds that such a situation would lead to copyright infringement.



