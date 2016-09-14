12:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Beer Sheva apartment evacuated for fear of collapse Firefighting teams in Beer Sheva are currently evacuating residents from an apartment complex whose stairwell may collapse. According to firefighters, the suspicion of collapse arose after the stairwell connecting between buildings collapsed.



