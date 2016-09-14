IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16

Three brothers suspected of severe stabbing in Ashdod

Police arrested three brothers on suspicion that they severely stabbed and injured a man on an Ashdod city street last month, NRG reported.

Police assess that the motive for the stabbing was related to the repair of a mobile phone.



