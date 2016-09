12:09 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Arab MK: Peres is covered in our blood from head to toe MK Basel Ghattas of the Arab Joint List refused to wish former President Shimon Peres a recovery from his recent stroke. ""He is a demagogue responsible for war crimes against us. We will not participate in the festival of sadness and sorrow," Ghattas said.



