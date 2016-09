11:55 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Ramle resident indicted for debasing Israeli flags The Tel Aviv magistrate court indicted Adel Amsis, a resident of Ramle, for degrading the flag of Israel. According to the indictment, Amsis sprayed with red paint Israeli flags hanging in Tel Aviv towards Yom Hazikaron, Israel's national day to commemorate fallen soldiers, in 2014.



