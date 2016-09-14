Security forces have discovered a network of car smugglers, which worked to smuggle Israeli cars to Hamas via the Kerem Shalom Crossing for an extended period.
The network is suspected to have smuggled more than 100 cars to Hamas in 2016.
|
11:44
Reported
News BriefsElul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16
Network of car smuggling to Hamas discovered
Security forces have discovered a network of car smugglers, which worked to smuggle Israeli cars to Hamas via the Kerem Shalom Crossing for an extended period.
The network is suspected to have smuggled more than 100 cars to Hamas in 2016.
Last Briefs