09:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 China warns Taiwan not to admit Dalai Lama China warned Taiwan this morning (Wednesday) not to admit the Dalai Lama, after the latter was invited by a Taiwanese lawmaker with whom he met in India last week.



► ◄ Last Briefs