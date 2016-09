08:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Efforts to stabilize 'Ofek-11' continue Efforts continue this morning (Wednesday) to stabilize the satellite 'Ofek-11' which was launched yesterday from the Palmachim base. A final assessment of the satellite's status is to be confirmed in the coming days; in the meantime, status checks are being undertaken every 90 minutes.



