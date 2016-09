08:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16 MK: 'Physicians for Human Rights' is politically radical Read more



MK Forer calls for National Service to cut ties with doctors group; 'an entity that calls Israel an occupier doesn't deserve our support.' ► ◄ Last Briefs