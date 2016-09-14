IsraelNationalNews.com

08:21
  Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16

Streets of Dhaka flow with blood

Heavy rains and a problem in the drainage system led to a flood of bloodied water in the streets of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Blood from slaughterhouses as a result of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha mixed with the rains, causing the bloody flood.



