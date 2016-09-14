IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 11, 5776 , 14/09/16

Obama administration to increase absorption by 30%

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Obama administration noted in an annual report on immigrant absorption submitted to congress that it intends to increase immigrant absorption by 30% in the coming year.



